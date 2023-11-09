1,500 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.51. The stock had a trading volume of 170,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

