155,842 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $123,601.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

