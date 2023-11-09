2,211 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $525.60. 303,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,252. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.94 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.19. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.