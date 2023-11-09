2,728 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJK stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.