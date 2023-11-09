30,375 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

