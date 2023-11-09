3,404 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

