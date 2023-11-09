3,800 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 33,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

