3D L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,684 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.73. 11,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,973. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

