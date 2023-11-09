3D L Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,305 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.