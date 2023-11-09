3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 77,929 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

