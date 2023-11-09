3D L Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.63. 616,460 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

