3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.