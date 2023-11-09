483 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $490.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $564.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

