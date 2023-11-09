5,235 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

JQUA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.97. 69,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,807. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

