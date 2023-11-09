548 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $342,079,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,548,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,533,293. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.88.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

