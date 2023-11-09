6,645 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 361,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

