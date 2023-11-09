70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C($62.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$856.92 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

