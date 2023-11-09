7,625 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUNFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $599.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

