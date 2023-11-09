793,113 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,117,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $47.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 276,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.