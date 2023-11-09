80,818 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

