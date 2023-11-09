88,572 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 507.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.