89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 7% on Earnings Beat

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was up 7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.59. 66,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,588,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

89bio Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $592.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

