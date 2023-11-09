900 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.11. 21,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.20 and a 200 day moving average of $250.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

