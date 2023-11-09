908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MASS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,492. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 908 Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, September 25th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

