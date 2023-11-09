9,327 Shares in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSB. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,559,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 179,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.