a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $36.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKA

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.