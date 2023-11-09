A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

A10 Networks stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,607 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $95,537.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,825.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,509 shares of company stock worth $303,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $2,747,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,772,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,457,000 after purchasing an additional 359,016 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

