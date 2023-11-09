Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.12. 1,036,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.65. The company has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

