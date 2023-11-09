Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,790,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,641,093 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.28.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCM. SVB Leerink cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Abcam by 618.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 72.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
