Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.46

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.46 and last traded at $68.16, with a volume of 52058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

