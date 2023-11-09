Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $296.01 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.49. The company has a market cap of $296.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

