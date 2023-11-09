Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 24,141 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

