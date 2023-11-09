Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $376.96 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

