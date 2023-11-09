Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35,732 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

