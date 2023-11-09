Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of eGain worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eGain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

eGain Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

