Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,369 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of MasterCraft Boat worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 304.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $344 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 132,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

