Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,438 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in CRH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.