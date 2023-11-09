Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,249 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.98% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $249.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.