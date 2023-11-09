Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

