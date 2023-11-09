Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $510.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.88.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $474,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,255,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $140,723.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $474,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,950 shares in the company, valued at $16,255,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

