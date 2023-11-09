Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,240 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Astronics worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 45.1% in the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Astronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $538.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

