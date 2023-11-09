Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 123,252 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,252 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

