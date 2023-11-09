Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,300 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

