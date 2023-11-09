Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 21,162 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,046,169 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.