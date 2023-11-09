Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,460,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.01% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerce Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,205,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.