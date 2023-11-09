Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,114,814 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,114,814 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 325,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 67.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE DB opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

