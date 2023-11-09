Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the period.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

