Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
