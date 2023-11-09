Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 2.1%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.85 ($0.37). 253,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 741,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.17. The company has a market capitalization of £94.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,480.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.80.

In other Accrol Group news, insider Dan Wright bought 92,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,721.28 ($36,688.41). Insiders own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

