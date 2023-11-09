ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $13.10. ACM Research shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 426,595 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

ACM Research Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ACM Research by 104.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $182,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

