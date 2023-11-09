ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.43. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 287,925 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,590 in the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

